Health minister says poll shows 8 in 10 Israelis want tighter virus rules
Edelstein tells fellow ministers that country is seeing a large upswing n cases and enforcement of hygiene and social distancing guidelines should be stepped up

Today, 2:08 pm
Customers at cafes in Tel Aviv on June 2, 2020. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has presented fellow ministers with a poll he says shows that nearly 80 percent of the public support increasing enforcement of distancing and hygiene rules, according to Hebrew media reports.

Edelstein cautions during the meeting of the so-called coronavirus cabinet that 800 new cases were identified in the past week. Only about 300 infections had been confirmed in the preceding two weeks combined.

“We can’t stay complacent in the face of this number,” Edelstein tells the forum, composed of relevant ministers tasked with combating the outbreak.

