Health Ministry confirms 111 cases in last 24 hours, 3 new deaths

The Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces confirm that Israel several weeks ago arrested a suspect in the May 12 killing of IDF soldier Amit Ben Ygal in the West Bank village of Yabed, and have been interrogating him ever since.

The IDF says in a statement that the assailant was arrested “immediately after the incident.”

The Shin Bet says the suspect, Nazmi Abu Bakr, a resident of Yabed, is 49-year-old and resides in the building from which the rock was thrown.

*שב״כ פיענח את פיגוע השלכת האבן ביעבד*

הותר לפרסום כי בתום פעילות מודיעינית ומבצעית מאומצת של שב"כ, צה"ל ומשטרת ישראל, נעצר ונחקר בשב״כ בשבועות האחרונים *נזמי אבו בכר* אודות ביצוע פיגוע השלכת האבן בכפר יעבד בליל ה-12.5.20 במהלכו נהרג לוחם צה"ל עמית בן יגאל pic.twitter.com/EnwoKSvMYL — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) June 7, 2020

He had been one of several suspects of throwing the rock, but in recent days confessed.

Ben Ygal’s family has been notified, the statements say.