Health Ministry: COVID-19 cases in Israel up to 677

The document to be approved later tonight will fasten emergency regulations, ordered by the Health Ministry, not to leave home.

The regulations permit citizens to leave their homes only for the following activities:

1. Going to work and coming back

2. Stocking up on food, medicine, necessary products and to receive essential services

3. Receiving medical treatment

4. Donating blood

5. Participating in demonstrations

6. Unorganized sports activity in groups no larger than five people

7. Brief walks for a short time and to a place close to the person’s residence, without coming close to people they don’t live with

8. Going to a wedding, funeral or prayer

9. Helping a person who due to their age, medical conditions or a disability, requires assistance

10. Going out for a vital need that hasn’t been specified in articles 1-9.

During all those activities, people should maintain a distance of two meters, or six feet, from anyone, as much as possible. People staying in the same household do not need to keep that distance from one another.

In addition, no more than two people will be allowed to be in a car at any time, unless they live in the same household. The restriction will not be relevant for driving a person to and from a vital workplace.

Deliveries are required to be placed outside the building, next to the entrance.

The document does not specify what the punishment for violators will be.

The regulations bar people from opening malls and other leisure venues or national parks, except places selling food, pharmacies or hygiene product stores. The punishment for those who keep their business open is six months in jail or a fine.