A Health Ministry official says Israel will not require a full lockdown of the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus if the public abides by existing regulations.

“We would have wanted a full shutdown, but if the public listens to instructions, there will be less of a need for one,” the deputy director-general of the ministry tells Army Radio.

“Yesterday, we saw a change in the public,” he adds, indicating that people had indeed begun following the ministry’s orders limiting gatherings and direct contact.