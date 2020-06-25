Health Ministry said recommending nationwide restrictions; ministers to convene

Discussions between security chiefs have revealed deep disagreements between various top officials regarding the consequences of annexation of West Bank land, Channel 12 reports.

The unsourced report says IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi has warned the move could cause violent clashes in the West Bank, a wave of shooting terror attacks and even suicide bombings, in what would constitute a third Palestinian intifada, or uprising.

He also says the move could lead to a confrontation with the Hamas terror group in Gaza.

But Mossad chief Yossi Cohen reportedly disagrees, says he doesn’t believe annexation would necessarily cause violent reactions and dismisses the IDF estimation.

Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman expressed a view that is closer to that of the IDF, but said he doesn’t see a Palestinian interest in “breaking the rules of the game,” the report says.