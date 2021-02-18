Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Thursday, February 18, 2021

Health Ministry to make decision on vaccinating recovered COVID patients

18 February 2021, 2:04 pm 0 Edit

Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy says the government will likely approve the vaccination of recovered COVID-19 patients.

“We will make a decision today on dates defining recovery and whether they’ll receive one dose or two,” he tells reporters.

Hospital staff wearing safety gear, as they work in the coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem on January 19, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed