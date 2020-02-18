The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Health Ministry warns against ‘fake news’ on coronavirus in Israel
The Health Ministry releases a statement warning the public not to pay attention to “fake news” disseminated on social media about the spread of the coranavirus in Israel.
The ministry says such news “causes deliberate deception.”
“Official announcements and updates can only be received through the authorized bodies in the Ministry of Health,” the statement says.
Iranian supreme leader says US controlled by rich Jews
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei posts on Twitter:
We are against the rule of oppression and arrogance. This is what we mean by “America.” Today, the peak of arrogance is the US, which is controlled by the wealthy Zionists & their corporate owners. The US is a manifestation of oppression. Thus, they’re abhorred by the world.
— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 18, 2020
Netanyahu corruption trial set to open on March 17, two weeks after election
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial will open just two weeks after Israelis are set to go to the polls for the third time in a year.
The Justice Ministry announces that the trial will open on March 17 at 3 p.m.
On January 28, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit filed indictments against Netanyahu with the Jerusalem District Court. It marked the first time in Israel’s history that a serving prime minister will face criminal charges.
According to the text of the indictments released by the Justice Ministry in November, Netanyahu is charged with fraud and breach of trust in Cases 1000 and 2000, and bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000.
Netanyahu: Israel ‘perhaps better prepared than any other country’ for coronovirus
“We are as well prepared or perhaps better prepared than any other country,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says of Israel’s response to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
Speaking on Army Radio, Netanyahu says, “So far we have succeeded in preventing the entry of the virus… I will do everything to prevent it from happening or to postpone it for as long as possible.”
The prime minister says that Israelis quarantined on the cruise ship Diamond Princess due to the spread of the coronavirus should have been released earlier.
They will arrive back in Israel on Thursday after Japanese authorities agreed for them to be taken straight to a plane that will fly them home.
The Health Ministry on Sunday said Israelis returning from four destinations in East Asia will now be required to self-quarantine for two weeks amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Travelers to Thailand, Singapore and the semi-autonomous Chinese cities of Hong Kong and Macau must remain in isolation, the ministry said. Previously, only travelers coming from China were subject to such a self-quarantine.
On Monday, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, on the advice of the Health Ministry, ordered that non-Israeli nationals from Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau be denied entry to Israel, as a further precaution.
Rivlin takes off for first Australia trip
President Reuven Rivlin takes off from Ben Gurion Airport on his way to Australia, where he will make his first official visit to the country this week at the invitation of Governor-General David Hurley,
The trip Down Under will also include stopovers in the Fiji Islands and Los Angeles. Rivlin is expected to arrive in Australia on Friday.
“I am excited to be visiting Australia for the first time as president,” Rivlin says ahead of the trip. “The relations between Israel and Australia are well-established and strong. They are based on shared values and true friendship that bridge the huge distance between us – not only countries, oceans and time zones, but also different cultures and traditions.”
UN chief: Coronavirus outbreak is ‘a very dangerous situation’
The UN secretary general says that the coronavirus outbreak that began in China poses “a very dangerous situation” for the world, but “is not out of control.”
Speaking in an interview with The Associated Press, Antonio Guterres says that “the risks are enormous and we need to be prepared worldwide for that.”
Guterres says a spread of the virus to countries with “less capacity in their health service” would require a great deal of international solidarity.
The outbreak has infected more than 73,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
— AP
Iran sentences alleged US spies to up to 10 years in prison
Iran has sentenced eight environmental activists, including an Iranian who reportedly also has British and American citizenship, to prison sentences ranging from four to 10 years on charges of spying for the United States and acting against Iran’s national security, the countries judiciary says.
According to the judiciary spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili, an appeals court issued the final verdicts.
Two of the activists, Morad Tahbaz and Niloufar Bayani, got 10 years each and were ordered to return the money they allegedly received from the US government for their services.
Tahbaz is an Iranian who also holds US and British citizenship.
— AP
Around 500 to leave quarantined Japan ship Wednesday — official
Around 500 passengers will leave a cruise ship quarantined off Japan on Wednesday after testing negative for the new coronavirus that has infected hundreds on board, according to a Japanese health ministry official.
“The number [who will leave Wednesday] is changing, largely because it is up to passengers [if they get off],” the official tells reporters. “But it will be around 500 people.”
— AFP
Former PM Olmert asks Rivlin for criminal record to be wiped
Former prime minister Ehud Olmert has presented a formal request to President Reuven Rivlin asking for his criminal record to be cleared, two years and a half years after he was released from prison, where he served 16 months on corruption charges.
The request notes Olmert’s “work for the state during his time as prime minister,” according to Haaretz.
Wiping Olmert’s criminal record clean would also remove the “moral turpitude” ruling that prevents him from running for public office for seven years after his release.
Last week, Olmert met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in New York City to discuss US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.
