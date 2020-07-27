Hezbollah fighters said killed in exchanges of fire; no reports of Israelis hurt

The prime minister is said to tell members of the Likud faction at the Knesset: “We are in a difficult security incident.”

Prior to the incident breaking, Netanyahu told the faction of the tensions along the border: “We are constantly monitoring what is happening on our northern border. When I say ‘we,’ that means myself, the defense minister, the chief of staff — all of us together.

“Our policy is clear: First, we will not allow Iran to entrench militarily on our border with Syria. This is the policy that I set years ago. We uphold it consistently.

“Second, Lebanon and Hezbollah will bear the responsibility for any attack against us emanating from Lebanese territory.

“Third, the IDF is prepared for any scenario. We are active in all arenas for the security of Israel – both close to our borders and far from them.”

— with Raphael Ahren