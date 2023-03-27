Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Histadrut labor union, local councils call off mass strikes; protesters say rallies continue

27 March 2023, 8:27 pm Edit

Both the Histadrut labor union and the local council umbrella group call off their sweeping protests planned for tomorrow, in the wake of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he is delaying the judicial overhaul legislative push.

However, organizers of anti-overhaul protests immediately say they will keep the demonstrations going until the plan is scrapped entirely.

