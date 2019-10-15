Historic Saudi Arabia-Palestine soccer game in West Bank ends in 0-0 draw

Saudi Arabia and Palestine draw 0-0 in their first-ever game, a 2022 World Cup qualifier, held in the West Bank earlier this afternoon.

The game between the teams was held at the Palestinian national stadium in Al-Ram, part of the West Bank close to Jerusalem but cut off from the city by the Israeli security barrier.

Palestinian Football Association chief Jibril Rajoub said the 8,000 capacity Faisel Husseini stadium was sold out.

The game marks a change in policy for Saudi Arabia, which has previously played matches against the Palestinian team in third countries, in line with a decades-long Arab boycott of Israel.