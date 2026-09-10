Houthis said to take city of Mocha, near key strait, chanting ‘Death to Israel’
The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have taken control of the Yemeni Red Sea city of Mocha, closing in on the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, three Yemeni government sources tell Reuters.
Witnesses tell AFP they saw rebel forces entering the city while chanting “Death to America, death to Israel.”
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