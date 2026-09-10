Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Houthis said to take city of Mocha, near key strait, chanting ‘Death to Israel’

By Agencies Today, 12:33 pm
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Yemen’s Houthi rebels chat as they check their weapons during a mobilization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen, September 10, 2026. (AP Photo)
Yemen’s Houthi rebels chat as they check their weapons during a mobilization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen, September 10, 2026. (AP Photo)

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have taken control of the Yemeni Red Sea city of Mocha, closing in on the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, three Yemeni government sources tell Reuters.

Witnesses tell AFP they saw rebel forces entering the city while chanting “Death to America, death to Israel.”

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