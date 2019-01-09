Husband admits to killing wife in Acre murder case, police say

A young Israeli man imprisoned for orchestrating a wave of bomb threats against Jewish centers in the United States and elsewhere in 2017 has attempted to escape for the second time, Hebrew-language media reports.

The hacker, who was 18 when was arrested and charged in April 2017 and who has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, tried to snatch a gun from a prison guard while visiting a hospital for a medical check, the reports say.

He was brought to Asaf Harofeh hospital in central Israel with his hands and legs cuffed. When the cuffs were taken off for the examination, he tried to grab the gun of one of his accompanying guards.

After a struggle the prison guards subdued him and took him back to Nitzan prison in Ramle, the reports say.

The man previously tried to escape in June 2017 — when he was under arrest — by wearing four pairs of socks so the cuffs were loose, taking them off while in the back of an Israel Prisons Service vehicle and attempting to break its door mid-ride. In that case, too, he was caught and didn’t manage to escape.