IDF chief says military must ‘do everything to prevent’ incidents like Egyptian border shooting

Military chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi speaks with troops during a major military drill simulating a multifront war, telling them they must remain vigilant, following the killing of three soldiers on the Egyptian border over the weekend.

“The attack in the 80th Division is a difficult incident, we lost three soldiers in an operational incident against a single threat, against a single terrorist, an Egyptian policeman, and the results are certainly difficult results,” Halevi tells troops of the 334th Artillery Battalion.

“Our job is to do everything to prevent this from happening. Doing everything also means how we, the senior command, plan the missions and build the surrounding infrastructure,” he says.

“Doing everything also means among you: alertness, vigilance… and look, we really, really trust you,” he adds to the soldiers.

Troops of the 334th Artillery Battalion are participating in an exercise in northern Israel, as part of the IDF’s two-week “Firm Hand” drill, focused on a potential multifront war with Iran and its terror proxies across the Middle East.