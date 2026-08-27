IDF confirms striking Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon; Beirut says woman killed

The IDF says it carried out a series of strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon, following last night’s drone attack by the terror group on troops.

The targets included sites used to store weapons that Hezbollah intended to use in attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, the military says.

The strikes came after Hezbollah launched two drones at troops operating at the Ali Taher Ridge, beneath which Hezbollah has a major underground facility.

IDF troops shot down one of the drones and lost contact with the second, according to the army. No soldiers were hurt in the incident.

בתגובה לשיגור רחפני נפץ לעבר כוחותינו במרחב הביטחוני: צה"ל תקף תשתיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב נבטייה שבדרום לבנון צה"ל תקף לפני זמן קצר תשתיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב נבטייה שבדרום לבנון pic.twitter.com/gSubn6YgFU — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 27, 2026

Lebanese official media says the Israeli airstrikes on the country’s south killed a woman.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reports a series of Israeli airstrikes including on the town of Arab Salim, where it says a woman who “had been married for 48 hours” was killed, with other people wounded.