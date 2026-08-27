Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026

IDF confirms striking Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon; Beirut says woman killed

By Emanuel Fabian and AFP 27 August 2026, 4:06 pm Edit
This photo taken from the southern Lebanese city of Tyre shows smoke rising following an Israeli strike that targeted the village of Biout es Sayed on August 26, 2026. (KAWNAT HAJU/AFP)
This photo taken from the southern Lebanese city of Tyre shows smoke rising following an Israeli strike that targeted the village of Biout es Sayed on August 26, 2026. (KAWNAT HAJU/AFP)

The IDF says it carried out a series of strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon, following last night’s drone attack by the terror group on troops.

The targets included sites used to store weapons that Hezbollah intended to use in attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, the military says.

The strikes came after Hezbollah launched two drones at troops operating at the Ali Taher Ridge, beneath which Hezbollah has a major underground facility.

IDF troops shot down one of the drones and lost contact with the second, according to the army. No soldiers were hurt in the incident.

Lebanese official media says the Israeli airstrikes on the country’s south killed a woman.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reports a series of Israeli airstrikes including on the town of Arab Salim, where it says a woman who “had been married for 48 hours” was killed, with other people wounded.

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