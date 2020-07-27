IDF: ‘Security incident’ at Lebanon border, Israelis in area must remain at home

Speaking at the Likud faction meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu says he does not want elections.

“There’s no reason to go to elections. We need a budget as soon as possible,” he says.

The government must pass a budget by mid-August or elections wil lbe automatically triggered, with Netanyahu and coalition partner Benny Gantz sparring over whether to pass a budget only for the rest of 2020, as the premier wants, or through 2021, as their agreement stipulates. There has been speculation that the premier would use a budget crisis to bring down the coalition and trigger elections.

“Another thing we need is coalition discipline,” he says of the recent vote for a bill to ban gay conversion therapy, which was supported by Blue and White and several Likud officials despite the official coalition position being to vote against it.

“Discussions have their place but once a decision is made by the coalition, it needs to be respected… I say this both to our partners and to us as well.”