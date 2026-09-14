Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

IDF says troops detained Palestinian planning shooting attack on Israeli civilians in near future

Today, 9:43 am
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The IDF says that troops arrested a Palestinian man in Hebron on Saturday who was planning to carry out a shooting attack on Israeli civilians in the immediate future.

The military says that the operation was carried out in conjunction with the Shin Bet.

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