Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026
IDF says troops detained Palestinian planning shooting attack on Israeli civilians in near future
The IDF says that troops arrested a Palestinian man in Hebron on Saturday who was planning to carry out a shooting attack on Israeli civilians in the immediate future.
The military says that the operation was carried out in conjunction with the Shin Bet.
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