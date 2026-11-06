In 1st response, Netanyahu’s office doesn’t deny Trump’s announcement of imminent halt to military aid

In its first response to US President Donald Trump’s announcement that American military aid to Israel will be completely halted at the end of this year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office doesn’t offer a denial.

On the morning of the midterm election on Tuesday, Trump said the United States would cease providing $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel by the end of 2026, in comments that reportedly caught Israeli security and financial officials off guard, given that the 10-year memorandum of understanding on US military assistance to Israel, which gives the Jewish state $3.8 billion annually, doesn’t expire until the end of September 2028.

While Netanyahu has previously spoken publicly and repeatedly about ending US military assistance to Israel, he has talked about doing so gradually over the next decade — not all at once.

“US military aid to Israel has always been a cross-the-aisle agreement. Israel has used it both to defend itself and to confront enemies who threaten America and the West,” the PMO says in a new statement, also appearing to allude to the Democrats’ victory in the midterms.

“Today, Israel has a strong and stable economy. The move by PM Netanyahu and President Trump from aid to partnership shows the strength and sophistication of our relationship, and its ability to adapt and stand strong over time,” it adds in an X post.

The post is accompanied by a clip of a Fox News interview with PMO spokesman Doron Spielman, who says, “While this aid has been incredibly important, the prime minister has been working with President Trump to make the correct transition out from aid towards partnership and mutual investment.”