Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

In Jewish New Year greeting, Netanyahu says US-Israel alliance ‘stronger than ever’

By Lazar Berman Today, 3:08 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

US President Donald Trump greets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago club, December 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP/Alex Brandon)
US President Donald Trump greets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago club, December 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP/Alex Brandon)

The US-Israel relationship is stronger than ever, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims in a Rosh Hashanah blessing to US President Donald Trump, his family and the American people.

“Over the past year, the United States and Israel have achieved historic progress together,” posts Netanyahu on X. “Iran and its evil axis are weaker than ever, while the US-Israel alliance is stronger than ever.”

Netanyahu also congratulates Trump “on his blockade of Iran’s evil regime and on the economic pressure brought to bear against the world’s greatest source of instability.”

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