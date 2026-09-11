In Jewish New Year greeting, Netanyahu says US-Israel alliance ‘stronger than ever’

The US-Israel relationship is stronger than ever, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims in a Rosh Hashanah blessing to US President Donald Trump, his family and the American people.

“Over the past year, the United States and Israel have achieved historic progress together,” posts Netanyahu on X. “Iran and its evil axis are weaker than ever, while the US-Israel alliance is stronger than ever.”

Netanyahu also congratulates Trump “on his blockade of Iran’s evil regime and on the economic pressure brought to bear against the world’s greatest source of instability.”

I want to wish President Donald J. Trump, his family, and the American people a Shana Tova—a happy and healthy New Year. Over the past year, the United States and Israel have achieved historic progress together. Iran and its evil axis are weaker than ever, while the U.S.-Israel… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 11, 2026