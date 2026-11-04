Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

India says citizen died of wounds sustained in Houthi attack on Riyadh airport attack last month

By AFP Today, 10:42 am
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An ambulance is parked outside King Khalid International Airport after several people were killed and wounded in an attack on the airport that forced a suspension of operations, according to Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 10, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from social media video. (Social Media/via Reuters)
An ambulance is parked outside King Khalid International Airport after several people were killed and wounded in an attack on the airport that forced a suspension of operations, according to Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 10, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from social media video. (Social Media/via Reuters)

The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia announces the death of another of its nationals who was wounded in the October 10 attack on Riyadh’s international airport.

“With a heavy heart, we share that another Indian national, critically injured in the 10 October attack on Riyadh airport, has passed away in ICU,” the embassy says in a post on X.

The latest death brings the toll from the Houthi missile attack on the Saudi capital’s airport that day to 14 killed, with hundreds more people injured.

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