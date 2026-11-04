India says citizen died of wounds sustained in Houthi attack on Riyadh airport attack last month

The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia announces the death of another of its nationals who was wounded in the October 10 attack on Riyadh’s international airport.

“With a heavy heart, we share that another Indian national, critically injured in the 10 October attack on Riyadh airport, has passed away in ICU,” the embassy says in a post on X.

The latest death brings the toll from the Houthi missile attack on the Saudi capital’s airport that day to 14 killed, with hundreds more people injured.