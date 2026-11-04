Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Iranians burn Israeli, US flags to mark anniversary of 1979 seizure of US Embassy in Tehran
Iranians celebrate the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran, with some burning Israeli and US flags while others hold banners proclaiming “We will kill Trump.”
On November 4, 1979, Iranian students overran guards to take over the embassy, seizing dozens of hostages in a crisis that would last for more than a year.
Agencies contributed to this report.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here