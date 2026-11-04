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Iranians burn Israeli, US flags to mark anniversary of 1979 seizure of US Embassy in Tehran

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Iranian government supporters burn an Israeli flag during the annual rally marking the anniversary of the 1979 US Embassy takeover, outside the former embassy in Tehran, Iran, November 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian government supporters burn an Israeli flag during the annual rally marking the anniversary of the 1979 US Embassy takeover, outside the former embassy in Tehran, Iran, November 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iranians celebrate the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran, with some burning Israeli and US flags while others hold banners proclaiming “We will kill Trump.”

On November 4, 1979, Iranian students overran guards to take over the embassy, seizing dozens of hostages in a crisis that would last for more than a year.

Government supporters, one carrying a banner reading “We will kill Trump,” march during the annual rally marking the anniversary of the 1979 US Embassy takeover, outside the former embassy in Tehran, Iran, November 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Agencies contributed to this report.

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