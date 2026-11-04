Sohlberg warns against rejecting voters’ choice, as full elections panel ratifies results

Central Elections Committee chair Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg says allegations of election interference are under investigation but remain only suspicions that, even if confirmed, have limited potential impact and cannot justify delaying the results.

The comments come as the full Central Elections Committee approves last week’s election results in a largely symbolic vote — earlier today, the results were ratified by the more influential presidium of the panel.

The vote, with 15 in favor, as well as two opposed and 14 abstentions, follows a Likud-led attempt to delay approval over allegations of election fraud. Sohlberg rejected the request, writing that the committee has no authority to delay certification based on information about investigations or law-enforcement concerns.

Addressing the committee before the vote, Sohlberg reiterates that the panel has no authority to reject the results or obstruct “the peaceful transfer of power.”

“It is the voters, through their ballots, who determine the election results. Neither the committee chair nor the committee plenary may reject the voters’ decision,” he says.

“The notion that the committee, where the outgoing coalition holds a structural majority, may reject the election results is untenable — it contradicts fundamental democratic principles,” the justice continues, adding that “the transfer of power cannot depend on the wishes or consent of representatives of the majority in the outgoing Knesset. Such an approach is not only contrary to the law – it is contrary to the core of our shared existence as citizens in a democratic state.”

He says allegations of election interference are being investigated, but cannot justify delaying or rejecting the results.

“At this stage, they are only suspicions,” Sohlberg says. “Even if they are confirmed, their potential impact is limited, and under the law they must be raised not here, but through an election petition” following their publication.

Earlier today, the committee said its review found no irregularities indicating that the vote was compromised or results altered.

The results will now be submitted to President Isaac Herzog, who is expected to begin consultations with party leaders on whom they support for prime minister.