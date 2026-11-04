Herzog receives formal election results, denounces ‘coarse and racist’ rhetoric against Arab community

President Isaac Herzog condemns what he says is “coarse” and “racist” expressions against the Arab community following the October 27 election at a ceremony at the President’s Residence where he received and adopted the formal election results.

Speaking after receiving the results from Central Elections Committee chair Justice Noam Sohlberg, Herzog adds that he has “full confidence” in the Shin Bet, police and other law enforcement agencies to investigate allegations of electoral fraud in the Arab sector that have been raised since the vote last week.

He adds that he spoke to Shin Bet chief David Zini and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara this morning against the background of reports of severe disagreements between the two over the handling of the investigation, saying that he respects them both.

The president also says that the various Knesset factions must understand that they cannot abide by “every commitment and promise” made in the recent campaign, for the same of avoiding new elections.

“I hereby receive the official results of the elections for the 26th Knesset as you have declared them, Your Honor. I adopt them and confirm their receipt in accordance with the law,” the president tells Sohlberg.

“I have full confidence in the work of the Shin Bet, the Israel Police, and the law enforcement authorities. Any suspicion of subversive foreign interference in the election results must be fully investigated by the Shin Bet and the Police.”

He insists that Arab society must not be smeared as a result of the investigations.

“I condemn the coarseness and racist expressions that we have heard recently. There is no place for them toward any community in Israel,” says Herzog.

The president also addresses the apparent political stalemate thrown up by the election, saying that parties must compromise in order to avoid new elections.

“In the current reality, in which there is no clear winner after the elections, I ask for originality and creativity, courage and goodwill, so that the State of Israel emerges the winner,” says Herzog.

“The one test I ask the factions and their representatives to keep before them when they come here is this: what is truly best for the country at this time.”