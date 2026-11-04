Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Iran’s Khamenei says those expecting US policy shift after elections ‘seriously mistaken’

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 1:18 pm
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A man and a woman ride in a car with a dog past a portrait of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, October 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A man and a woman ride in a car with a dog past a portrait of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, October 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

In a written statement, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei says that anyone expecting a shift in US policy is “seriously mistaken,” a day after US midterm elections dealt a blow to US President Donald Trump.

“Those who still harbor even the slightest hope that the behavior of the hegemonic system might change through partisan or factional shifts, or who imagine that making concessions to the United States can dissuade it from hostility towards the Iranian nation, are seriously mistaken,” he says in a written statement published on his website.

He also warns that the Middle East war will become even wider if the United States resumed its attacks on the Islamic republic.

“Should such aggressions be repeated, its (the war) scope will become much wider,” says Khamenei.

Khamenei has not been seen in public since being injured in the US-Israeli airstrikes earlier this year that killed his father, the previous supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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