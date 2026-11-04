Elections chief presents results to president, says casting doubt on them poses ‘real danger’ to democracy

Central Election Committee chairman Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg presents the October 27, 2026, election results to President Isaac Herzog at an official ceremony at the President’s Residence.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sohlberg says that those casting doubt on the election results pose “a real danger” to Israel’s democracy, and repeats his stance that even if suspicions of electoral fraud are proven to be true, the extent of the fraud would not be enough to impact the election results.

The CEC chair is referring to ongoing investigations into alleged electoral fraud, which the Likud and other coalition parties have insisted should have stalled publication of the election results.

“In recent days, we have heard voices trying to cast doubt on the election results and to undermine their legitimacy. This is a real danger,” says Sohlberg.

“One of the foundations of democracy is the ability to have a peaceful transfer of power. This stems from the understanding that the will of the electorate obligates us all.”

Sohlberg says that the CEC members were presented this morning with a summary of the investigation, and insists that the suspicions be thoroughly investigated, which he said is happening.

“At the moment they are only suspicions, but even if they are confirmed the extent of their possible impact is limited. Therefore, it is not possible to not publish the election results that were conducted and extend the term of the Knesset which has ended its term,” insists Sohlberg.

“Accordingly, we publish the elections now. If evidence is found going forward it will be possible to act on the path set out by law for appealing the election results,” he says.