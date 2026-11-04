Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

WATCH: Elections panel chief delivers results to Herzog, triggering process for formation of government

By Jeremy Sharon Today, 12:06 pm
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Jeremy Sharon is The Times of Israel’s legal affairs and settlements reporter

President Isaac Herzog speaks at the President's Residence on October 29, 2026 (Haim Zach/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog speaks at the President's Residence on October 29, 2026 (Haim Zach/GPO)

Committee chairman Noam Sohlberg, the deputy president of the Supreme Court, is set to deliver the election results to President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence.

That handover, together with publication in the state gazette, constitutes formal certification of the election outcome.

Herzog will begin consulting representatives of the elected parties later today, asking each for their recommendation on whom should be tasked with trying to build a coalition.

In a departure from custom, he will meet delegations from the smaller parties first, starting with Religious Zionism at 5 p.m., followed by Shas and Yisrael Beytenu. The remaining factions are expected tomorrow, ending with Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar and, finally, Likud tomorrow evening.

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