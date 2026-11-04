WATCH: Elections panel chief delivers results to Herzog, triggering process for formation of government

Committee chairman Noam Sohlberg, the deputy president of the Supreme Court, is set to deliver the election results to President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence.

That handover, together with publication in the state gazette, constitutes formal certification of the election outcome.

Herzog will begin consulting representatives of the elected parties later today, asking each for their recommendation on whom should be tasked with trying to build a coalition.

In a departure from custom, he will meet delegations from the smaller parties first, starting with Religious Zionism at 5 p.m., followed by Shas and Yisrael Beytenu. The remaining factions are expected tomorrow, ending with Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar and, finally, Likud tomorrow evening.