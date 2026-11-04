Lebanon PM warns Hezbollah against dragging country into another war

Lebanon’s prime minister warns against plunging the country into a new war if the Middle East conflict resumes, in an apparent message to Hezbollah.

“Faced with the risks of renewed war in the region, I renew my warning of the dangers of dragging Lebanon into a new senseless adventure in service of outside interests,” Nawaf Salam says.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has twice pulled Lebanon into a war with Israel in as many years, most recently when it attacked in support of Tehran in March.

“We do not accept the country again becoming a theatre for the conflict of others,” Salam adds, saying Lebanon had “already paid a heavy price.”