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Lebanon PM warns Hezbollah against dragging country into another war

By AFP Today, 12:36 pm
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Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam meets with journalists working for foreign media and news agencies at the government palace in Beirut, December 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam meets with journalists working for foreign media and news agencies at the government palace in Beirut, December 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Lebanon’s prime minister warns against plunging the country into a new war if the Middle East conflict resumes, in an apparent message to Hezbollah.

“Faced with the risks of renewed war in the region, I renew my warning of the dangers of dragging Lebanon into a new senseless adventure in service of outside interests,” Nawaf Salam says.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has twice pulled Lebanon into a war with Israel in as many years, most recently when it attacked in support of Tehran in March.

“We do not accept the country again becoming a theatre for the conflict of others,” Salam adds, saying Lebanon had “already paid a heavy price.”

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