India sees almost 39,000 new virus cases, over 500 deaths in single day

Twitter has taken down a campaign-style video retweeted by US President Donald Trump after rock group Linkin Park issued a cease-and-desist order over the unauthorized use of its music, media reports said.

The video, which featured a cover of the band’s 2001 hit “In the End,” was posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino and retweeted on Saturday by Trump.

The tweet now says: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

Linkin Park said it did not authorize the use of its music by Trump or his campaign.

“Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued,” the rock group said on Twitter.

— AFP