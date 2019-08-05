Investigators deny they have video footage of young Ethiopian’s death

The Police Internal Investigations Department officials is denying reports it has video footage documenting the shooting of 19-year-old Ethiopian Israeli Solomon Tekah, whose death at the hands of an off-duty police officer last month sparked mass protests.

They say investigators were unable to locate a security camera that was filming the scene of the attack.

The officer was freed from house arrest after evidence showed he had not aimed his weapon at Tekah, but he still faces court-ordered restrictions in light of expected charges of reckless homicide.