Iran adviser says to clear the Mideast of US ‘insidious beasts’

An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader is threatening US troops in the Middle East and says “this is the time to clear the region from these insidious beasts.”

Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami makes the comment while leading Friday prayers in Tehran, just hours after a US airstrike in Baghdad killed Iran’s top general.

The hardliner Khatami says Americans will never enjoy peace of mind again after the killing of elite Quds Force chief Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The cleric adds: “I am telling Americans, especially Trump, we will take a revenge that will change their daylight into a nighttime darkness.”

— AP