Iran releases French woman detained for nearly 4 months

Egypt and Saudi Arabia tell Arab and European leaders at a economic and security summit that support for Palestinians is key for regional stability.

Opening the two-day summit at the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit says solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict “is the quickest way to stabilize the region.”

“The Palestinian issue will not be solved by economic measures here or there,” he says.

In his remarks, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman reiterates his government’s support for an independent Palestinian state, and says the issue remains a top priority.

“The Palestinian cause is the first issue for all Arab countries and we uphold the rights of the Palestinians, especially the establishment of the state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Leaders from EU and Arab League countries are holding their first-ever summit to discuss migration, security and business deals.

In addition to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the leaders are addressing unrest in Syria and Yemen.