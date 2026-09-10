Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Iran suspends freight charge on foreign vessels carrying energy products to, from Iran

By Reuters Today, 2:28 pm
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Iran has suspended a 10 percent charge on freight fees for foreign vessels carrying imported or exported oil, gas and liquid petroleum products to and from Iran, the semi-official Fars news agency reports.

A US naval blockade has sharply disrupted the country’s seaborne oil exports.

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