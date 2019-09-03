Iran warns it can return to 20% uranium enrichment within 2 days

Iran is able to resume enriching uranium to 20 percent within two days, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran warns.

“If the Islamic Republic of Iran decides, it can have 20% enriched fuel within one to two days,” Behrouz Kamalvandi is quoted saying by the Fars news agency.

Uranium needs to be enriched to 90% to be used in a nuclear weapon and 20% purity is considered an important benchmark toward reaching weapons grade level.

Under the 2015 deal with world powers, Iran is allowed to enrich uranium up to 3.67% but the UN atomic watchdog has confirmed Tehran is enriching uranium up to 4.5%.

The comments from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman comes as the country threatens to further violate the accord unless it receives economic relief from the deal’s European signatories following US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the pact last year and re-imposition of sanctions on Iran.