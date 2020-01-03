Iraq’s top Shiite cleric says US Iraq strike ‘wanton attack’

Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani condemns a deadly US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders as a “wanton attack” on the country.

In his weekly sermon delivered by his representative in the Shiite holy city of Karbala, Sistani says the raid amounted to a “blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty.”

Following the prayers, hundreds of male worshipers begin chanting “No to America!”

— AFP