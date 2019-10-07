Israel, Brazil announce joint R&D funding in agriculture, energy, road safety

Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman fires a broadside at the Likud party, his former coalition partner, in excerpts from an interview with the Maariv newspaper.

Liberman says he would not be surprised if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hires private detectives to intimidate him and his family, and calls Culture Minister Miri Regev a “vulgar beast” and Foreign Minister Israel Katz “a miserable liar.”

Of Netanyahu he says, “Bibi’s problem is that as soon as you have an approach or attitude that is different to his, and it contradicts his interests, you immediately become a personal enemy. You are immediately accused of hating the prime minister, that you are a leftist, that you are trying to bring him down. Ignoring the facts.”

He adds: “I would not be surprised if Netanyahu and his people are using private investigators against me and against my family. That is their way to threaten. To my regret, Bibi is not capable of understanding concepts such as friendship and loyalty.”

Liberman calls Regev “an insult to the People of the Book. That is what happens when you take a vulgar beast and put her in the Culture Ministry.”

The Likud party, he says, is “a collection of apparatchiks” who are using the party as “a platform for a personal political career.”

The full interview is to be published Tuesday ahead of Yom Kippur which begins that night.

Liberman’s views on Likud could influence the progress of coalition talks, as Netanyahu has so far been unable to piece together a coalition in the 22nd Knesset.