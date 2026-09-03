Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

Israel makes first arrest of settler involved in recent Qusra attack, police say

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:23 am 1 Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Settlers who raided a Palestinian village gather on the balcony of a building under construction in the West Bank's Qusra, August 29, 2026. (AP/Majdi Mohammed)
Settlers who raided a Palestinian village gather on the balcony of a building under construction in the West Bank's Qusra, August 29, 2026. (AP/Majdi Mohammed)

An Israeli settler has been arrested on suspicion of participating in a violent attack on the West Bank Palestinian village of Qusra over the weekend, police announce.

The suspect, 19, from a settlement in the northern West Bank, was detained this morning by officers following a joint investigation by the Israel Police and Shin Bet, a statement says.

He was taken for questioning and will later be brought for a court hearing to extend his custody.

The suspect is the first to be arrested over Saturday’s attack on Qusra, which saw dozens of Israeli settlers raid the village, take over a home with a family inside, and attack residents, including throwing stones at Palestinians and others.

“The joint investigative team from the police and Shin Bet continues its efforts to collect evidence and gather testimony to locate and arrest everyone who took part in the serious incident,” the statement adds.

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