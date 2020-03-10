Israel to shutter Allenby crossing between West Bank and Jordan

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the Defense Ministry body responsible for liaising with the Palestinians, announces that the Allenby border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan will be closed to “all traffic in both directions” starting on Tuesday “due to [the] increase in the spread of coronavirus in the region.”

It says that Allenby will remain shuttered until further notice.

COGAT, however, clarifies that “local residents,” an apparent reference to Palestinians from the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem who are currently in Jordan, can return to their homes, if they coordinate with authorities.

The Defense Ministry body also says that Jordanians in “the area,” an apparent reference to the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, can go back to Jordan, if they make arrangements with authorities.

— Adam Rasgon