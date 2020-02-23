The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Israeli cycling team races in Dubai tournament for first time
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An Israeli cycling team races through Dubai today, taking part in the UAE Tour for the first time in the latest overture between the two countries, which have no diplomatic relations.
Gulf Arab nations have made a number of recent moves hinting at warmer ties with the Jewish state, with Israeli athletes and officials increasingly allowed to visit.
“Israel Start-Up Nation will make history on Sunday by competing in the UAE Tour, becoming the first Israeli team to participate in the Middle East’s top cycling race,” the team says in a statement.
“The participation in this race by our Israeli team in a Middle Eastern nation is emblematic of how cycling can be a force for diplomatic openness and progress,” its co-owner Sylvan Adams says.
Like all Arab countries, except for Jordan and Egypt, the United Arab Emirates has no official relations with Israel.
But Israel Start-Up Nation’s members, with their country’s name emblazoned on their blue and white shirts, posed on stage before the week-long race kicked off in Dubai.
The team says they were surprised by the warm reception they received in the UAE, where expatriates make up about 90 percent of the population.
— AFP
Elections panel looking at opening special voting booths for Israelis under self-quarantine
The Central Elections Committee says it is looking into setting up special voting stations for Israelis under self-quarantine over concerns they may have the coronavirus.
In a statement, the committee notes people under quarantine are currently barred from leaving their homes by the Health Ministry, and that it is therefore also looking into enlisting special teams who would serve at these polling places and where the stations would be set up.
Iran’s state TV: Hardliners win all seats for Tehran in vote
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian hardliners have won all 30 Parliament seats in the capital, Tehran, state TV reports, but officials have yet to announce the voter turnout from parliamentary elections two days ago.
State TV also says that former Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, a top contender for the post of parliamentary speaker, is the top winner in Tehran with more that 1.2 million votes.
Officials have still not released any figures for voter turnout, which is widely seen as a measure of how Iranians view the country’s embattled theocratic government.
A low turnout could signal widespread dissatisfaction with Iran’s clerical rulers and the system they preside over. Iranian officials usually release turnout figures a day after elections.
The official IRNA news agency says ballot counting had come to an end, with 201 out of 208 constituencies decided. The seven relatively small constituencies will be decided in a run-off election later in April.
Iran’s supreme leader earlier today accused enemy “propaganda” of trying to dissuade people from voting by amplifying the threat of the coronavirus.
A range of crises has beset Iran in the past year, including widespread anti-government protests in November and US sanctions piling pressure on the plunging economy.
— AP
3rd passenger from Japan cruise ship dies of coronavirus
TOKYO — A third passenger has died after contracting the coronavirus on a cruise ship that was quarantined off Japan, the country’s health ministry says today.
In a statement, the ministry identifies the victim as a Japanese man in his 80s who was also suffering from other ailments.
He was removed from the Diamond Princess and taken to a local hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the statement says, without giving details on when he tested positive or where he was being treated.
The man’s cause of death was given as pneumonia, the statement adds.
The death comes after two other elderly passengers, also both Japanese and in their 80s, died on Thursday after contracting the virus.
Despite a quarantine imposed on the Diamond Princess, more than 600 people on board tested positive for the virus, including five Israelis, one of whom was confirmed to have the virus after returning to Israel.
— with AFP
Minister warns foreign actors may spread false info on virus to impact election
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan says he has instructed police to be ready for the spread of false information about the coronavirus to influence the March 2 elections.
“It can’t be ignored that we’re a week and a half before the elections and of course there is a concern there will be implications of the corona[virus] on the elections themselves and elements who will try to harm the integrity of the elections, distribute false reports — fake news — on the matter in order to influence the voting percentage in certain areas,” Erdan says during a situational assessment on the virus at the Health Ministry.
He adds: “It must be understood that this is of course a crime of harming the purity of the elections.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chimes in that the Shin Bet security agency is also prepared for dealing with foreign actors trying to spread “fake news” about the virus to influence voting.
Neither Netanyahu nor Erdan identifies anyone who might potentially do so. US officials said yesterday that there was a Russian-linked social media campaign to spread panic about the virus.
During the meeting, Erdan also says police will help with enforcing Health Ministry guidelines on home quarantines.
