Israeli envoy to UN ‘expects’ Guterres to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan says he expects UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to announce that the international body will adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism during a speech tomorrow at an event marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“After many conversations I had with him and… his point man on the fight against antisemitism, I expect that tomorrow in his speech [Guterres] will declare that the UN is adopting the [IHRA] definition and is applying it to all UN bodies, Erdan tells Kan public radio.

The IHRA working definition describes various forms of antisemitism, including hatred and discrimination against Jews and Holocaust denial.

It also — more controversially — lists examples of anti-Israel criticism that it says in certain contexts can be defined as antisemitic, including comparing the country’s policies to those of Nazi Germany, denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination and “applying double standards by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.”