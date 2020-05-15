Israeli hack of Iranian port was minor, intended only to send message — report

Despite what the Washington Post reported as a massive disruption to Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port, and Israeli reports that the port is the most important terminal for the Islamic Republic, the New York Times reports that the damage caused by an alleged Israeli hack on the site was minor — and by design.

“The attack on the computer systems at the Shahid Rajaee port in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz was limited in scope, creating traffic jams of delivery trucks and some delays in shipments, but causing no substantial or lasting damage,” the Times reports.

According to the report, the port has been hampered by US-led sanctions on Iran and only handles 20 ships a month at most.

The Times says the attack, in retaliation for a minor attack on Israeli water infrastructure, was meant to send a message more than to do actual damage, and Israeli officials originally did not even think it warranted a response.

According to the report, the retaliation was pushed by outgoing defense minister Naftali Bennett, who also ordered that it be leaked to international media.