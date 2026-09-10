Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Israeli-made film about Gaza gets 25-minute ovation at Venice premiere

By AFP Today, 8:29 pm
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(From L) British director Jonathan Glazer, Israeli journalist and director Rachel Szor, Israeli journalist and filmmaker Yuval Abraham attend the photocall of 'Naza' at the 83rd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido on September 10, 2026. (Stefano RELLANDINI/AFP)
(From L) British director Jonathan Glazer, Israeli journalist and director Rachel Szor, Israeli journalist and filmmaker Yuval Abraham attend the photocall of 'Naza' at the 83rd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido on September 10, 2026. (Stefano RELLANDINI/AFP)

A new documentary from Oscar-winning Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor about killings of Palestinian civilians in Gaza receives a 25-minute ovation at its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, an AFP reporter witnesses.

The audience claps continuously for the directing pair after the screening of “NAZA,” beating the 23-minute ovation given last year for the “Voice of Hind Rajab,” a docu-drama about the killing of a five-year-old Palestinian girl by Israeli forces.

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