Israeli-made film about Gaza gets 25-minute ovation at Venice premiere

A new documentary from Oscar-winning Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor about killings of Palestinian civilians in Gaza receives a 25-minute ovation at its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, an AFP reporter witnesses.

The audience claps continuously for the directing pair after the screening of “NAZA,” beating the 23-minute ovation given last year for the “Voice of Hind Rajab,” a docu-drama about the killing of a five-year-old Palestinian girl by Israeli forces.