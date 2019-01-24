Israeli ministry slams Irish parliament’s passing of bill banning trade with settlements

The Foreign Ministry condemns the decision by the Dail, the lower house of Ireland’s parliament, to advance a bill criminalizing trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The ministry called the legislation “pure hostility on the part of its initiators and deserving of full condemnation.”

“It is disturbing and disappointing that the initiators of Irish law focus on a hypocritical attack on Israel, rather than focusing on the dictatorships that slaughter their citizens. This is a clear expression of obsessive discrimination that should be rejected with disgust,” the ministry’s statement adds.

The Control of Economic Activity (Occupied Territories) Bill 2018 has to take several additional legislative hurdles before it passes into law.