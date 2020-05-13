Israeli researchers say they’ve developed a new 1-minute coronavirus test

Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev have developed and are now working to confirm the viability of a one-minute coronavirus test that uses samples from the breath or nose swabs to identify carriers, the institution says.

They say the test has shown an accuracy of over 90 percent.

It uses a microchip and a type of electromagnetic waves known as terahertz radiation to detect minuscule changes in the sample caused by the virus’s presence.

Sample particles “are placed on a chip with a dense array of metamaterial sensors that was designed specifically for this purpose,” according to a press release.

“The system then analyzes the biological sample and provides an accurate positive/negative result within a minute via a cloud-connected system. The point-of-care device automatically backs up the results into a database that can be shared by authorities, making it easier than ever to track the course of the virus, as well as triage and treat patients.”