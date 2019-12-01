The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s developments as they unfold.
Israeli to stand trial in Jordan for illegally entering kingdom
An Israeli who illegally crossed into Jordan in October will stand trial, the Jordanian state-run Petra news agency quotes an unnamed official source as saying.
Konstantine Kotov will be tried by Jordan’s State Security Court on charges of illegally entering the Hashemite Kingdom and possessing drugs with intent of using them, the official source says.
His trial will begin on Monday, the source adds.
On October 29, former Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Sufyan Qudah said that Jordan arrested an Israeli citizen who he said “illegally” crossed into the kingdom. At the time, he said that Jordanian authorities were interrogating the Israeli before transferring him to “the relevant legal parties to take the necessary legal measures against him.”
President: Jordan reopening Aaron’s Tomb to Israelis
President Reuven Rivlin says Jordan will reopen the Aaron’s Tomb pilgrimage site to Israeli tourists.
In a statement from his office, Rivlin says he updated Foreign Minister Israel Katz on the development, following his meeting last week with Jordan’s Prince Ghazi bin Mohammed in London.
The site was closed to Jewish pilgrims in August, over a video that appeared to show Israelis praying there. At the time, Jordan said several hundred Israelis arrived in Petra, without prior coordination or permission to pray at the site. According to Jordanian media, the visitors held “Talmudic religious ceremonies” at the tomb.
A tour guide denied the Jewish visitors had prayed.
Deri, Liberman trade online blows over ultra-Orthodox, former Soviet immigrants
Shas leader Aryeh Deri and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman are trading barbs over their respective constituents, the ultra-Orthodox and largely secular immigrants from the former Soviet Union.
In a Facebook post, Deri responds to Liberman’s earlier statement, in which the Yisrael Beytenu leader says both Likud and Blue and White are beholden to the ultra-Orthodox parties.
Addressing Liberman, Deri writes: “You demanded over NIS 2 billion for pensioners from the former Soviet Union who don’t work and don’t pay taxes. You demanded [Israel] open 17 immigration offices in former Soviet countries, states in which it’s doubtful there are even any Jews. And more, and more. So how do you have the audacity to accuse the Haredim of extorting?”
He denies Liberman’s claim that Blue and White offered four ministerial portfolios to Shas last month to coax the Haredi party into joining the government.
Liberman, in a follow-up statement, says Deri misunderstood him, implying the Shas minister can’t read in a jab at the lack of secular studies in some ultra-Orthodox schools.
“You seem to have a problem with reading comprehension,” writes Liberman. “Maybe this is the results of the lack of core studies in the Haredi schools. In my post, I didn’t write a thing about Haredi extortion. My claims are against Netanyahu and Likud who bow to pressures by the non-Zionist parties Shas and United Torah Judaism.”
Knesset speaker meets with UTJ leaders
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein meets United Torah Judaism’s Yaakov Litzman and Moshe Gafni as part of ongoing coalition talks.
No information is immediately released on the meeting.
Dad of London Bridge victim says son was ‘beautiful spirit’
The first victim of the London Bridge terror attack to be named is praised by his father as “a beautiful spirit.”
Jack Merritt, 25, was one of two people stabbed to death by Usman Khan during the convicted terrorist’s rampage on Friday.
Khan, 28, was shot dead on the bridge by police while wearing a fake explosives vest.
Merritt, a course coordinator at Cambridge University’s criminology institute, was killed as he helped host an event near London Bridge to mark five years of a prisoner rehabilitation program.
Merritt was reportedly a Cambridge University graduate who was working for its “Learning Together” initiative run by the Department of Criminology to promote prison-based education.
“He was an exceptional young man, and I’m only finding out the half of it now he’s gone,” David Merritt, the victim’s father, says in a series of messages on Twitter.
“I talked often with Jack about Learning Together & I was inspired by the stories he told me,” he adds.
2 East Jerusalem men charged with planning Independence Day shootings
Two residents of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber are charged with planning shooting attacks in the capital on Independence Day 2020, on behalf of the Islamic State terror group, according to Hebrew reports.
The suspects, aged 19 and 21, have attempted to join the Islamic State’s Sinai affiliate since 2016.
The pair — named as Ahmad Jabis and Basel Abidat — plotted to carry out a shooting attack either at Safra Square or the Sultan’s Pool, where crowds would gather to mark the festive day in April. They were apprehended by Israeli security forces before they could carry out the attack and are charged in court today.
Israel scolds new European recruits to Iran barter system
Israel scolds six new European members of the INSTEX barter mechanism with Iran, saying it encourages Tehran’s repression of protests.
“Belgium, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden could not have picked worse timing,” says an English-language statement from the Israeli foreign ministry.
“The hundreds of innocent Iranians murdered during the latest round of protests are rolling in their graves.”
The Paris-based INSTEX functions as a clearing house allowing Iran to continue to sell oil and import other products or services in exchange.
The system has not yet enabled any transactions.
Protests broke out across sanctions-hit Iran on November 15, hours after a sharp fuel price hike was announced.
Reports of deaths and arrests emerged as security forces were deployed to rein in demonstrations which turned violent in some areas, with dozens of banks, petrol garages and police stations torched.
London-based human rights group Amnesty International has said 161 demonstrators were killed.
“We ask these European countries – what message are you sending to the Iranian people?” Israel’s Sunday statement says.
“Would it not be more effective and ethical to designate the regime officials responsible for the murder of innocent civilians?”
Liberman claims Blue and White offered 4 ministerial portfolios to Shas
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman claims Blue and White last month offered Aryeh Deri’s Shas four ministerial posts in exchange for joining a Benny Gantz-led coalition.
In a statement, Liberman doubles down on his call for a Likud-Blue and White-Yisrael Beytenu government, without the ultra-Orthodox parties.
He says Netanyahu “sold out the secular public and immigrants from the former Soviet Union in favor of his strategic alliance with the Haredim.”
Blue and White’s Gantz, he continues, is no better, having courted the ultra-Orthodox aggressively to join his government.
Gantz “promised Shas last month four cabinet portfolios, two deputy minister posts,” control over matters of religion and state, and the position of “acting prime minister,” Liberman claims.
Iraqi MPs accept premier’s resignation amid ongoing violence
Iraq’s parliament approves the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on Sunday, amid ongoing violence and anti-government demonstrations in the capital that saw one protester shot dead.
Protesters also continue to close roads, including those leading to a major commodities port, in mass demonstrations in southern Iraq.
Parliament enacts Abdul-Mahdi’s resignation without putting it to a vote, according to two lawmakers in attendance. Existing laws do not provide clear procedures for members of parliament to recognize the prime minister’s resignation. Lawmakers act on the legal opinion of the federal supreme court for Sunday’s session.
“According to the federal court’s interpretation there is no need to vote,” says lawmaker Sarkwat Shamsedine, during the session.
Lawmaker Mohamed al-Daraji says that parliament faced a “black hole in the constitution” that didn’t clearly set out how members of parliament should deal with a premier’s resignation.
— AP
Is Walmart coming to Jerusalem?
Walmart has posted jobs based in Jerusalem, fueling frenzied rumors the US giant could be opening a branch in Israel.
The jobs posted to LinkedIn include cashiers, pharmacists and warehouse workers.
There is no official announcement on a Jerusalem launch.
KFC returning to Israel, for fourth time — report
The fried chicken franchise KFC will reopen in Israel this month after four failed commercial attempts in the Jewish state, Channel 12 reports.
The first branch will open in Nazareth.
The network says that unlike its previous failed ventures, the US company will not attempt to amend its recipe for kosher consumers and the restaurants will follow the recipe used in the US branches.
Dozens of branches will open across Israel in 2020, the report says.
Should terrorists serve their full jail terms? Corbyn says not necessarily
Britain’s political leaders spar over who is responsible for the early release of a convicted terrorist who launched a stabbing attack in central London that left two dead and injured three.
The argument centers over the early release from prison of Usman Khan, who served roughly half his sentence before being set free. He was able to stab five people before being shot dead by police despite conditions imposed on his release that were supposed to protect public safety.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday blames Khan’s freedom on changes in sentencing rules made by the last Labour Party government before Johnson’s Conservatives took power in 2010. He promises to toughen sentencing laws.
“I think it is repulsive that individuals as dangerous as this man should be allowed out after serving only eight years and that’s why we are going to change the law,” he tells BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.
Other rivals complain that Johnson is trying to score political points in the aftermath of the attack.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accuses the Conservatives of trying to provide security “on the cheap” and said he does not necessarily agree that all terrorist prisoners should be required to serve their full terms.
He says it depends on the circumstances and called for the Parole Board and the probation service to be more actively involved.
Palestinian official condemns Israeli moves in Hebron, blames US
Palestinian official Saeb Erekat condemns Israel’s announcement that it will build a new neighborhood in the West Bank city of Hebron.
He blames the United States for the move, saying it’s “the first tangible result of the US decision to legitimize colonization.”
That is an apparent reference to the State Department’s announcement last month that it will no longer automatically view the settlements as illegal.
Likud, Blue and White negotiators meet
Unity government talks, hosted by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein of Likud, begin in Jerusalem.
Negotiators representing Likud and Blue and White are participating in the last-ditch effort to build a coalition.
New Orleans police: 10 wounded in French Quarter shooting
New Orleans police say 10 people were hit in an early morning shooting in the city’s famed French Quarter.
A police release says two people are in critical condition and no arrests have been made. Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson tells The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that a person of interest has been detained.
Ferguson says the 10 victims were taken to two hospitals. Further details about their conditions haven’t been released.
The shooting took place on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels. Ferguson says police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend’s Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University that’s played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Left-wing MK censures ‘messianists’ over Hebron moves
Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg calls the establishment of a new Israeli neighborhood in the West Bank city of Hebron a “win” for the ideology of the racist far-right former settler leader Meir Kahane.
“Whoever establishes Jewish neighborhoods in the heart of the capital of Israel’s apartheid, instead of dismantling them, is a messianist who intentionally harms the State of Israel,” she says.
Top Arab MK blasts Hebron expansion as a ‘dangerous step’
The leading Arab lawmaker in Israel calls the decision to build a new Israeli neighborhood in Hebron — where some 1,000 Jews live among the 200,000 Palestinians residents — a “dangerous step.”
Ayman Odeh calls it a “dangerous step that deepens the occupation over millions of Palestinians.”
“The war against peace continues,” he says in a statement, condemning the “dangerous and messianic vision of the right.”
Jewish settlers in Hebron praise Bennett for approval
The Committee of the Jewish Community of Hebron hails the announcement, saying in a statement that it “thanks Defense Minister Naftali Bennett from the bottom of its heart for the decision to return Jewish life to the Jewish property in Hebron… an act of historic justice for which the Israeli nation has been waiting for 90 years.”
New Right MK Ayelet Shaked, the former justice minister, also commends the decision by Bennett, calling it “a historic and important decision.”
“As justice minister I worked for two years to free the land from a legal entanglement in which it was [stuck] for many years, and the neighborhood had waited about a year for the defense minister’s approval. Bennett’s courageous decision will boost the Jewish community and develop the city.”
— Michael Bachner
New Jewish neighborhood to be built in Hebron, Bennett says
Newly installed Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday announces his approval for planning of a new Jewish neighborhood in the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron, in a decision that is quickly praised by the right and bashed by the left.
On Sunday, the defense minister’s office says in a statement that Bennett had ordered the relevant offices within the Israel Defense Forces to inform the Hebron municipality that planning was starting for the new neighborhood near the city’s old market.
The area of that market has been under Jewish ownership since the early 19th century. Local Jews fled following the 1929 massacre in which some 65 Jews were murdered by Arab mobs. After Israel gained control of the city in 1967, it approved the construction of a Palestinian market that was active until the 1990s.
The statement says the neighborhood will double the number of Jewish settlers in the city, and create Jewish “territorial continuity” between the existing Avraham Avinu neighborhood and the Tomb of the Patriarchs holy site.
“The market’s buildings will be demolished and new stores will be built instead,” the statement says. “The rights of Palestinians on the ground floor will be preserved as they are today.”
Bennett made the decision following a series of discussions with the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and the Civil Administration — which serves as the military liaison to Palestinians — as well as the Shin Bet and other security officials, the statement adds.
— Michael Bachner
