Israeli to stand trial in Jordan for illegally entering kingdom

An Israeli who illegally crossed into Jordan in October will stand trial, the Jordanian state-run Petra news agency quotes an unnamed official source as saying.

Konstantine Kotov will be tried by Jordan’s State Security Court on charges of illegally entering the Hashemite Kingdom and possessing drugs with intent of using them, the official source says.

His trial will begin on Monday, the source adds.

On October 29, former Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Sufyan Qudah said that Jordan arrested an Israeli citizen who he said “illegally” crossed into the kingdom. At the time, he said that Jordanian authorities were interrogating the Israeli before transferring him to “the relevant legal parties to take the necessary legal measures against him.”

