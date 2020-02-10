Israeli woman on Japanese cruise ship suspected to have coronavirus
Israeli woman on ship off Japan coast suspected to have contracted coronavirus

One of several Israelis aboard Diamond Princess found to have a fever, is currently awaiting test results

By Michael Bachner Today, 1:53 pm 0 Edit
A small boat navigates near the cruise ship Diamond Princess off the Yokohama Port, February 4, 2020, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.

1:54 pm

Israeli woman on Japanese cruise ship suspected to have coronavirus

An Israeli woman with a fever on board a quarantined cruise ship off the Japanese coast is awaiting the results of a test for coronovirus, Hebrew-language media reports.

The woman is not named. Eight to 14 Israelis are believed to be on the vessel.

National Japanese broadcaster NHK reported earlier today that around 60 more people on board the quarantined Diamond Princess moored off Japan have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus.

