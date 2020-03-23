Israel’s unemployment rate reaches 17.6%; 62,000 jobless sign up in 24 hours

After announcing last night that daylight saving time will be delayed to prevent an extra hour of evening daylight and encourage people to stay home, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri says the move won’t be possible after all.

Deri’s office says in a statement that the National Security Council has advised against making the postponement, and that daylight saving time will begin as planned later this week, during the night between March 26 and March 27.

Clocks will move ahead one hour at 2 a.m.

Last night, the Government ICT Authority said the clock change is defined in countless computer servers, and that updating that would take several months.

It added that a situation in which different computers have different times on their clocks could create malfunctions and paralyze entire systems. It could also hurt the preparedness of hospitals and the army.