Jewish Agency chief commemorates fallen soldiers, Jewish terror victims

At a Memorial Day ceremony held at Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem, agency chief Isaac Herzog lays a wreath and lights a torch for fallen soldiers and Jewish terror victims in Israel and the Diaspora.

“In the name of Diaspora Jews around the world, I bow my head today in pride and deep sorrow for the bravery of our sons who gave their lives in the wars of Israel,” he says.

“They included new immigrants and lone soldiers who came to Israel alone, without their father and mothers, and fell to defend our beloved homeland. We also remember today those who fell in acts of terror and hate in Israel and abroad.”

Herzog laments ongoing anti-Semitic incidents around the world, says “Jews still walk city streets in fear.”