Jordan warns of ‘dangerous consequences’ to unilateral Israeli action

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett instructs the Israel Defense Forces’ top brass to be on high alert in the West Bank ahead of the release of US President Donald Trump’s plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The minister instructed the troops to be prepared for the scenario of an immediate escalation [of violence] in light of the presentation of the plan and the agitation of the street, without the cooperation of the Palestinian Authority,” his office says.

Throughout the day, Bennett has toured the West Bank and met with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, the head of the Central Command Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan, and the commander of the Judea and Samaria Division Brig. Gen. Yaniv Alaluf.

“The IDF and troops in the field are prepared for any eventuality. We have before us days that will determine borders and the application of sovereignty,” Bennett says. “Threats by the Palestinians will not deter us.”

— Judah Ari Gross