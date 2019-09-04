The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Judge rules Johnson’s suspension of UK parliament lawful
A British judge rules in favor of Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament in a move that will provide some respite for the beleaguered prime minister.
Judge Raymond Doherty at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland’s highest court, rejects a legal challenge by Johnson’s opponents — one of three before the courts.
“This is political territory and decision-making, which cannot be measured by legal standards, but only by political judgments,” Doherty says in his ruling.
“I do not accept the submission that the prorogation contravenes the rule of law,” the judge says.
Johnson’s decision last week to drastically reduce the number of days parliament can sit before the current date of Brexit on October 31 caused widespread outrage. The decision was seen as a move to curb opposition attempts to block his Brexit strategy and bring down his government.
A separate legal challenge supported by former prime minister John Major is due to be heard in court in London tomorrow.
Judge to discuss unsealing new trove of Epstein court papers
A federal judge will discuss plans for unsealing a new trove of court records involving sexual abuse allegations against Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who took his own life last month while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
US District Judge Loretta Preska scheduled the hearing after an appeals court in New York ordered her to carefully review the records and release “all documents for which the presumption of public access outweighs any countervailing privacy interests.”
While it’s not clear who is named in the records, an attorney for a John Doe warned in court papers yesterday that the documents may contain “life-changing” disclosures against third parties not directly involved in the litigation. The attorney, Nicholas Lewin, requested the opportunity to be heard on the matter, citing his unnamed client’s “reputational rights.”
Employee at president’s residence suspended amid corruption probe
An employee of President Reuven Rivlin’s official residence who is the subject of a preliminary investigation into suspected financial offenses has been suspended, according to Hebrew media reports.
Ze’ev Dolinsky has been on unofficial suspension since last month, when police opened a preliminary investigation into allegations that he was using his position at the President’s Residence to advance the interests of an Israeli company that operates abroad, in exchange for money.
The Residence suspended Dolinsky for a period of six months after consultations with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.
The Kan public broadcaster reports that police have collected evidence that incriminates Dolinsky in fraud, breach of trust, accepting bribes and money laundering.
Dolinsky says he will appeal his suspension at the Jerusalem Labor Court.
Netanyahu in 2012 nearly ordered Iran strikes in defiance of Obama — report
Israeli officials are considering the possibility of conducting a military strike on Iran, with or without the approval of the United States, believing that US President Donald Trump could elect to not stand in the way like his predecessor Barack Obama did, The New York Times reports in an exposé that reveals many details on the Israel-US relationship over the past decade.
Jerusalem has been actively pushing and preparing for a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities for many years, and in 2012 came extremely close to giving the Israel Defense Forces a green light to carry that out, the report says.
The report quotes dozens of current and former senior officials to describe how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened the Obama administration that he would carry out the strike, in what some said had pushed the US president to expedite negotiations with Tehran that eventually yielded the 2015 nuclear deal loathed by Netanyahu.
According to the report, the Obama administration sent an official to Israel every several weeks to to “Bibisit” the Israeli leader and make sure he did not launch a strike on the Islamic Republic.
