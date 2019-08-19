Kibbutz Movement calls for Birthright to reverse halt on trips to Gaza area

The Kibbutz Movement is calling on Taglit-Birthright to reverse its decision to halt activities in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip, amid recent tensions between Israel and terror groups in the Palestinian enclave.

Nir Meir, the Kibbutz Movement’s chairman, says in a statement that the move goes against Zionist values.

“Don’t abandon the Gaza periphery but rather strengthen it. Don’t stop the project’s activities in the periphery; rather, increase them,” he says.

“This is a problematic message that broadcasts fear and weakness to thousands of young Jews in the Diaspora. This is not the face of Zionism or its values,” Meir adds.

“The face of Zionism is the kibbutzim in the Gaza periphery, which demarcate the border.”