Knesset legal adviser: Replacing Edelstein now is ‘planting a bug in the system’

Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon, addressing High Court judges as they review a petition against the closure of the Knesset and the speaker’s attempt to prevent a vote to oust him, says the appointment of a Knesset speaker who could potentially remain in the opposition would be highly problematic.

Current speaker Yuli Edelstein has asserted he has a right to put off a vote on the identity of the next speaker until a government is formed following the March 2 election.

Yinon appears to back him up, saying appointing a speaker now “could harm democracy,” since if the eventual government does not include the speaker’s faction, the coalition would have difficulty bringing its proposals to a vote in the plenum.

“We’ll have a crisis every other day of opposition factions trying to foil the government. It will be impossible.”

He says that without knowing what the government will look like, appointing a Knesset speaker ahead of time is akin to “planting a bug in the system, and that too constitutes harm to governance.”